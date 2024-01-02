A big name will be at the WWE Performance Center this week.

According to PW Insider, the word going making the rounds is that former WWE European, Light Heavyweight, and tag team champion Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be down at the facility this week. At this time there has been no reason given why the Degeneration-X alumni is showing up. We (NOT INSIDER) speculate that if Waltman is one of the surprise entrants in the 2024 Royal Rumble he may be trying to train prior.

Waltman did battle former AEW star Joey Janela at a GCW event back in 2022 and has remained very plugged into the current pro-wrestling landscape. He has occasionally popped up in WWE for their big anniversary programs.

