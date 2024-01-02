Ric FLair is coming back to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Nature Boy revealed on social media that he will be at this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision in Charlotte, the promotion’s first Collision of the new year. Along with a video Flair writes, “I’m Excited To Be Returning To Charlotte, North Carolina- The Town I Built- THIS SATURDAY For #AEWCollision At The Bojangles Coliseum! WOOOOO!”

I’m Excited To Be Returning To Charlotte, North Carolina- The Town I Built- THIS SATURDAY For #AEWCollision At The Bojangles Coliseum! WOOOOO! @AEW https://t.co/xhkht5N8FC pic.twitter.com/Dlp5XlPeip — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 2, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/06 COLLISION:

-FTR vs. The House of Black

-An appearance from Ric Flair