Hiroshi Tanahashi speaks on his new role as NJPW President.

The Ace spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he called the position an honor and stated that he will be focused on short-term and long-term goals for the promotion.

I am honored to be president and an active wrestler. This is a very valuable time for me since I am still an active wrestler. Being president allows me to focus on short and long-term goals for New Japan Pro-Wrestling

He later spoke on what he hopes to accomplish before promoting this week’s WrestleKingdom 18 pay-per-view.

I will focus on which matches entertain and excite fans. We have exciting matches coming up, starting at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome.

Tanahashi will be taking on Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW Television Championship at WrestleKingdom 18.

In a separate interview, Tanahashi spoke about current IWGP World Champion SANADA and how he hopes SANADA steps it up at WrestleKingdom 18. You can read his thoughts on that here.