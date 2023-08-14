Matt Hardy weighs in on one of WWE’s currently storylines.

On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy the Broken One spoke about Jey and Jimmy Uso being at odds with each other, which stemmed from Jimmy attacking his brother in the main event of SummerSlam. Hardy says that he’ll wait to see if WWE has something brilliant planned for the sibling rivalry but personally isn’t a fan of splitting one of the company’s most prestigious tag teams.

You know, maybe they have something genius planned and it’s going to turn into a story that blows us all away, but in my opinion, I would have rather not seen Jimmy turn on Jey. I love the fact that the Usos have been such an important part of the story, I love the fact that they had each other’s back, I love that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go away from his brother and for Jimmy to come back; it’s very WWE-ish. Once again, I don’t know, maybe they have something that’s going to blow us away, I don’t know. But I wouldn’t have wanted to split The Usos.

Hardy adds that he doesn’t know where he would have taken the angle, but firmly believes that the Usos are most valuable when they are together.

I think they were a great tag team, they’re most valuable when they’re together rather than feuding against each other. I would have rather seen Jimmy return and still have Jey’s back in some way and I don’t know where I would have taken the angle, but I wasn’t crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back with Roman.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)