On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy named which tag team he thinks is the best in AEW right now.

“The people that I think currently are on the best run of their careers and are doing great stuff are FTR,” Hardy said. “But they aren’t necessarily the future. They are the present. I think they are going to be a top tag team for a little while to come, obviously.”

Hardy also discussed who he thinks is the future of tag team wrestling, naming Aussie Open.

“Aussie Open, I think they have the potential to be the future of tag team wrestling for a long time,” Hardy said. “I feel like they are very solid from a foundation of like psychology-wise as far as working. On top of that, they can do all the modern-day, new-age stuff, too.”

