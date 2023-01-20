Matt Hardy has some very nice things to say about the late Jay Briscoe.

The Broken One, like many of us, is still feeling the shock of Briscoe’s tragic passing earlier in the week. He spoke about him and his brother Mark on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Check out what he had to say about the legendary tag team in the highlights below.

Says anytime the Briscoes cut a promo it felt real:

I mean, they were very real. When you heard these guys speak, I don’t think it came off like a wrestling promo, it came off like two cats that wanted to whip your ass. I think they were so believable, so credible, especially Jay. When he’d get in there and he’d start spitting shit and do his promos and he’d be locked in and he has the eyes in the camera getting close… so good man.

How Jay in particular always sounded like such a badass:

The coolest badass alive is how Jay Briscoe came off to me as a character. His promos were just on the money. It sounded like this guy was legitimately gonna try to rip this guy apart when he gets in the ring. He was so believable and so credible.

