Matt Hardy is a big fan of what the Young Bucks are doing in AEW.

The Broken One spoke about the Jackson Brothers transformation during a recent edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. He says that it is apparent how hard they are working to create some ultra-heat ahead of their matchup at Revolution, where they’ll face Sting in his final match.

Yeah, I think so. I know, right from the jump, they were working really hard to kind of carve out this role and figure out exactly how do we tweak our characters so we still retain the premise of what our characters are, but now we’re these snobby EVPs and can kind of flex our power. So they were really working hard to kind of carve it out, and I think they’ve got it down. I’m really proud of what they’ve done, and I think they’ve got something really unique and really special they can run with for a while.

Speaking of Sting, Tony Khan announced that The Icon will be making his final AEW Dynamite appearance this Wednesday. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)