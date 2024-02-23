Darby Allin talks the sons of his longtime tag team partner, Sting.

Allin spoke with Digital Spy to promote next Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he and The Icon will be defending their tag team titles against the Young Bucks in what will be Sting’s retirement match. During the interview, Allin was asked about Sting’s sons, who have appeared on AEW to support their father, and whether they would be interested in wrestling. This was his answer:

They’re not interested at all. I’ve asked [Sting] I was like, ‘I’m just curious, I really want to know have your sons ever tried this?’ He said, ‘No, they’re not interested.’ It just wasn’t a thing that they wanted to do, but I was curious because they’re pretty big dudes. They should get together, become a tag team – that would be cool.

Sting will be making his final AEW Dynamite appearance this Wednesday, ending a 36-year long prestigious career on television. You can read about that here.