A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Collision from Springfield, Missouri.
The House of Black’s Malakai Black will be taking on the Outlaw Bryan Keith in singles-action, marking Black’s first singles matchup in AEW since 2022.
TOMORROW!@GSBArena Springfield, MO
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@bountykeith vs @malakaiblxck
TOMORROW on TNT
The Bounty Hunter collides vs Malakai Black!
But first, before tomorrow's Collision, don't miss BK in the huge 3 Way Trios on #AEWRampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2bimJnCL8N
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama
-Thunder Rosa will be in action
-Serena Deeb in will be in action
-FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
-Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith