A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Collision from Springfield, Missouri.

The House of Black’s Malakai Black will be taking on the Outlaw Bryan Keith in singles-action, marking Black’s first singles matchup in AEW since 2022.

TOMORROW!@GSBArena Springfield, MO

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@bountykeith vs @malakaiblxck TOMORROW on TNT

The Bounty Hunter collides vs Malakai Black! But first, before tomorrow's Collision, don't miss BK in the huge 3 Way Trios on #AEWRampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2bimJnCL8N — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

-Thunder Rosa will be in action

-Serena Deeb in will be in action

-FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

-Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith