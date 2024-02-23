Matt Riddle is a champion once again.

The King of Bros defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at this morning’s New Beginning in Sapporo event, his first major matchup for NJPW since his WWE departure. In a post-match promo, Riddle spoke about what this win means for his career.

The King of Bros finally made his way to Japan to wrestle for the best company, New Japan, then to wrestle the president of the best company, Tanahashi. Not only did I wrestle [him], not only did I beat him, but I took the Television Championship. Seems like I’m just winning titles a lot lately, and I can’t wait to defend this sooner than later. I feel like I’m on kind of a roll here. I feel good. I feel like a rude dude, if you know what I mean. You know what? I can’t defend this title just against anybody. I think I want to defend it against the man that won it in the first place, the man that I wrestled last time I was here in New Japan, Zack Sabre Jr, bro. I think last time you said my name, you called me, instead of the king of bros, you called me the king of dickheads. Well, you’re the dickhead, bro. I don’t like you, I don’t like where you come from, I don’t like the way you look, I don’t like the way you talk. I don’t your teeth. So Zack, bro, I can’t wait to get my hands on you and slap the taste out of…. The Mighty Don’t Kneel? You’ll kneel to the King of Bros. Where are you? You gonna make me wait? You gonna make me beg? Is Zack anywhere to be found?

Riddle was not the only ex-WWE guy who captured gold in NJPW this morning. Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) defeated David Finaly to become the new IWGP Global Champion. Check out the promos below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)