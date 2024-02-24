Tammy Sytch has posed for a new mug shot.

The former WWE Superstar known as Sunny was transported to the Lowell Correctional Institution from the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala.

With the move, the women’s wrestling legend took a new mug shot, which celebrity-gossip website TMZ has published.

Sytch was sentenced to 10.6 years in prison for driving with a suspended license causing death, and a second sentence of seven years for DUI manslaughter following that. Sytch will then have eight years of probation.

She is due to be released from prison on January 3, 2040.