WWE SmackDown Results 2/23/24

The Delta Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen

– The Bloodline Segment

– The New Catch Republic vs. The Judgment Day

– The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament vs. The Street Profits w/Bobby Lashley & B-Fab

– LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

