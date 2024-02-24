TNA has added a final matchup for this evening’s No Surrender pay-per-view.

Joe Hendry will battle Deaner on the Countdown show that air prior to the main card.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S NO SURRENDER:

-No Surrender rules: TNA World Champion Moose vs. Alex Shelley

-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw

-TNA X-Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali

-TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)

-Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

-PCO vs. Kon

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young, winner gets TNA World Title shot at Sacrifice

-Best-of-three series finals for the TNA Tag Team titles: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defend against The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

-Countdown to No Surrender: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

-Countdown to No Surrender: Joe Hendry vs. Deaner