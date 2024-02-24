Four big matches have been added to the lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Friday, WWE announced the addition of Von Wagner vs. Lexis King, Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino, Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James and a tag-team bout pitting Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows of The O.C. against Malik Blade & Edris Enofe for next Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 2/27 episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT (2/27/2024)



* NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar (c) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew member

* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face

* Ridge Holland addresses the WWE NXT Universe

* Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

* Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino

* Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

