During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.

“I mean, he seemed like a special act. I mean, I don’t think anybody, when he first debuted as Rocky Maivia I don’t think anyone really would have immediately thought he was going to come to this huge media star, The Rock, you know, with everything he’s done, but I think he was always gifted and always special and just everything film in the right path. And he’s literally like the biggest star in the world right now. One of the biggest stars in the world.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes