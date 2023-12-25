Matt Jackson has confirmed the departure of another AEW executive.

As noted, Jackson’s wife, AEW Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Dana Massie, is one of a couple of AEW executives that will be ending their working relationship with the company at the end of this year.

Jackson took to Instagram to confirm that his wife, Massie, is parting ways with AEW after the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view on December 30.

“End of an era,” he wrote. “You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire.”

He continued, “Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got do do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It’s been fun working with you. See you at dinner.”