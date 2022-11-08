Mia Yim has returned to WWE.

Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Yim return to the company in the form of The O.C.’s answer to their Rhea Ripley problem. The big return came after The Judgment Day (Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) interrupted the Open Challenge issued by WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins. Balor went to accept Rollins’ challenge, but out came AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson instead.

Rollins left the ring as the two teams faced off. AJ declared that despite their loss to The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel, the war between the two sides is far from over. After more work on the mic, a hooded figure suddenly appeared at ringside to lay Ripley out. The figure was revealed to be Yim. She then unloaded on Ripley with a kendo stick as the others started brawling in the ring.

The segment ended after Yim throwing Ripley into the timekeeper’s area, while Gallows tackled Priest over the announce table. Balor avoided AJ and retreated to the floor but was attacked by Anderson, while AJ took Dominik out with a Styles Clash. Yim and The O.C. then posed together in the middle of the ring while Balor helped Mysterio up the ramp, leaving Ripley and Priest laid out at ringside.

Yim originally worked for WWE in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, but her performance in the 2018 competition led to WWE signing her to a contract in September of that year. She worked WWE NXT until the summer of 2020 when she was called to the main roster, working as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION. After being released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, Yim returned to Impact Wrestling on May 7 of this year at the Under Siege event. She finished up with Impact in mid-October with a loss to Mickie James at Bound For Glory, and it was immediately reported that WWE had interest in bringing her back.

Below are several shots of tonight’s big angle from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA:



Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.