The first competitors for the Women’s War Games match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event are now confirmed.

Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair come to the ring to issue a War Games challenge to Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The segment led to a brawl, with Nikki Cross attacking Belair and her crew from behind, then helping Damage CTRL take out the babyfaces and stand tall. Bayley responded to Belair’s challenge and said she will see them at Survivor Series.

It looks like the Women’s War Games match will feature Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, SKY, Kai, Cross, TBA) vs. Team Belair (Belair, Asuka, Bliss, TBA, TBA).

As reported before, a new Survivor Series War Games commercial revealed that this year’s matches will feature 10 competitors in 5 vs. 5 action. We noted earlier tonight how Mia Yim returned to WWE to side with The O.C. against The Judgment Day, to even the odds with Rhea Ripley. There was an earlier backstage segment with Ripley and Belair, indicating that Ripley and Yim may end up in the War Games match. Candice LeRae is also a possible partner for the babyfaces. That would make the match Belair, Asuka, Bliss, LeRae and Yim vs. Bayley, Kai, SKY, Cross and Ripley, but those teams have not been confirmed as of this writing.

The WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. You can click here for The Bloodline’s new Survivor Series poster, along with the new commercial.

Below is footage from tonight’s angle on RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA:

