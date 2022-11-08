Big Time Wrestling is presenting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010. The lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina, is as follows:

* Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar

* Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Woogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

* Also appearing: Lex Luger, Teddy Long, The Steiners, Kane & more

Steamboat declined the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s final match at Starrcast V in July.