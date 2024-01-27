Kevin Patrick is out.

Michael Cole is in.

At least for this week!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off on FOX this week from Miami, FL. with Corey Graves and Michael Cole welcoming us to the show on commentary.

Cole, who worked this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw and will be working Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, filled in as the replacement for Kevin Patrick alongside Graves for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before the first WWE premium live event of 2024.