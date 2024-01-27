WWE returns on FOX tonight.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.
* Randy Orton will have a promo segment.
* There will be a match between Carlito and Santos Escobar.
* Expect some backstage segments.
* The Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line with Katana & Kayden facing the Kabuki Warriors.
* There will be a face-to-face confrontation between The Pride and Testament.
* Carmelo Hayes will take on Austin Theory in a match.
* LA Knight is scheduled to face Solo Sikoa.
