In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Miami, FL. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.
* B-Fab is backstage at the show.
* The pre-show dark match will feature Cameron Grimes vs. Gable Steveson.
* A post-show dark match is planned between The Miz and Drew McIntyre.
* Another post-show dark match will see Jey Uso face Damian Priest.
* Charles Robinson is set to be the main event referee.
* The rest of Damage CTRL will also be present.
* Derek Sanders is assigned as the referee for the women’s tag title match.
* Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso are scheduled to appear on the show.
* The main event is scheduled to take up two segments.
* The Women’s Tag Team Title match, including entrances, will also span two segments.
* Elektra Lopez is expected to be involved in the Carlito vs. Santos match, along with Zelina, Angel, Humberto, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.
* Bobby Lashley will reveal his Royal Rumble number during the show.
(H/T: Fightful Select)