In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Miami, FL. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.

* B-Fab is backstage at the show.

* The pre-show dark match will feature Cameron Grimes vs. Gable Steveson.

* A post-show dark match is planned between The Miz and Drew McIntyre.

* Another post-show dark match will see Jey Uso face Damian Priest.

* Charles Robinson is set to be the main event referee.

* The rest of Damage CTRL will also be present.

* Derek Sanders is assigned as the referee for the women’s tag title match.

* Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso are scheduled to appear on the show.

* The main event is scheduled to take up two segments.

* The Women’s Tag Team Title match, including entrances, will also span two segments.

* Elektra Lopez is expected to be involved in the Carlito vs. Santos match, along with Zelina, Angel, Humberto, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

* Bobby Lashley will reveal his Royal Rumble number during the show.

