Elektra Lopez has arrived on the blue brand!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown took place this week from Miami, FL. and featured the arrival of the aforementioned WWE NXT Superstar.

Lopez interfered during the opener between Santos Escobar and Carlito. During the closing moments of the bout, Lopez attacked LWO member Zelina Vega at ringside, providing the assist for Legado Del Fantasma’s Escobar to pick up the win.

Check out footage of Elektra Lopez’s appearance on this week’s WWE SmackDown below.