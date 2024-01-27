The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with a bang.

This week’s show in Miami, FL. opened up with 2023 Latin Grammy Award-winner Eladio Carrión making his way to the ring to introduce Randy Orton.

Eladio Carrión is the artist who performed the new song “RKO,” which features Randy Orton in the music video.

After the appearance, Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X to comment on his appearance, while sharing a photo of himself and Randy Orton with the music artist.

“Welcome to SmackDown, Eladio Carrión,” he wrote. “Glad you were able to reunite with Randy Orton… and appreciate you letting me crash the party.”