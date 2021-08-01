Mick Foley has given his take on WWE releasing Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt was reportedly released due to budget cuts and informed by Head of Relations John Laurantis about the decision.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrote the following on Twitter:

“With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen. Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again – in wrestling, in life…or both.”