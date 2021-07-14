During a recent interview with the Wrestling Inc. Daily superstar Micke James-Aldis spoke about the WWE Evolution pay per view, and how she believes it was set-up to fail due to the lack of promotion from the company. She also touches on the upcoming NWA Empowerrr special, and how she hopes it is the first of many. Highlights are below.

Says that EVOLUTION wasn’t promoted very much:

“I thought we had made such a monumental stride by announcing Evolution. We all thought it was the start of something really, really cool. It was only really promoted for a month. The matches weren’t even announced but a week or two before. There was zero promotion or marketing.”

Thinks EVOLUTION was set-up to fail:

“It was almost set up to fail. If there was as much energy and focus put into it as perhaps some of the other events, and made and highlighted how monumental this actually is, perhaps that wouldn’t be true.”

On NWA Empowerrr:

“We hope it’s the first of many. I really want to make this something unique and special and a way to highlight the women in a different way you don’t necessarily see on modern television today. I think there’s a cool way to do that from a female perspective.”