Ring of Honor star Mike Bennett was the latest guest on the DAZN/Sporting News show to discuss his stint in IMPACT Wrestling, where the former WWE 24/7 champion reveals that was the last time wrestling made him happy prior to returning to ROH. Hear what he had to say below.

Probably in Impact. We did a segment in Impact, it was a wedding segment with Allie, Braxton and Maria. That was probably the last time I actually enjoyed working, believe it or not. That was probably like almost four years ago, where I was genuinely happy enjoying myself. I loved my time over at Impact. So I had a good time going there. But the last three years at WWE, I just wasn’t happy. It’s not a knock on WWE, they have a culture there. That’s how they run their business. Some people work jobs that they hate all the time. And it’s just they come to an agreement that I’m just not happy here and some people are and some people are not. It just happened that this place isn’t for me. I don’t like how it functions. It doesn’t meet my values.