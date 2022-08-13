AEW superstar and former TNT champion Miro recently joined Renee Paquette on the Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics, including the Redeemer’s thoughts on playing the Best Man character when he first joined the promotion back in September of 2020. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he was approached to play The Best Man and why he said yes:

“Tony Khan wanted, they called me with a spot to be The Best Man. I wanted to just be a new person. If this is what you want me to be, I can’t come and be Rusev, be like, ‘I’m gonna play video games and I’m gonna f——…,’ can’t do that. So I was like alright…”

On his blonde hair:

“I think CJ — the hair was just incidental. CJ was dying her hair or something, and she was like, ‘You wanna do it?’ I’m like, ‘Ah, why not?’ Then the clothes, I don’t know what happened with the clothes. I wanted to look cool. I just wanted to look just different. I think I did, but it’s a write-off. It’s for TV. But also, you gotta treat yourself sometimes.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)