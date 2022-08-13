AEW has reportedly signed another former NXT talent to a contract.

According to Fightful Select, Anthony Henry (formerly known as Asher Hale) is the star in question joining Blake Christian and Josh Woods, both who signed AEW contracts within the last few months. Like those two, it is not currently known when Henry was signed, or if his contract is tiered or full-time.

Henry first started appearing for AEW in September of 2021, competing on multiple matches on the promotion’s Youtube shows, as well as four episodes of Dynamite. He also appeared on the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

We’ll keep you updated on his contract status.