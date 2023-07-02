MJF may be the AEW World Champion, but he still exhibits zero boundaries, especially with Adam Cole.

The two top company superstars clashed a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite in a world title eliminator match, one that went to a time-limit draw right as Cole was about to defeat the champion. Now that they are partners in the blind eliminator tag team tournament, MJF has tried his best to strengthen his relationship with his current rival, and contacted him on his latest Twitch stream.

Cole shared the encounter on Twitter, which shows MJF asking if they can start working on some tag team combo moves before making fun of “nerds” who play video games. Cole begs MJF to give him some boundaries, later writing the same thing in a tweet.

Check out it out below.