Cody Rhodes may be one of WWE’s top stars, but the American Nightmare still can’t shake his shocking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

On that night Rhodes had the Tribal Chief beat on multiple occasions but was unable to overcome sneak attacks from the Bloodline, ones that eventually cost him the match. While Rhodes had remained relatively silent on the subject, he tells Ariel Helwani in a new interview that the loss really bothered him, even after having a conversation with Triple H about it.

I had a really good conversation that night with Triple H where he was really just trying to press upon me how important it was that I just main evented WrestleMania. Even when someone who, is one of your favorites, and someone who [I’ve] tried to get their attention and had a unique relationship with. Even when you’re hearing it from them, even from someone who would know. He would know. I still, in my gut, had to say, ‘This sucks. This sucks. This walk is going to suck. My mom is waiting by the bus. Little Brodie is crying. This sucks.’ One thing I didn’t want to do was whine.

Rhodes continues, saying that not only did he not whine but that he quickly made sure to focus on the next thing, adding that he will go back and attempt to finish the story.

My buddy, Sean Ross Sapp, half buddy, half not. He was saying, ‘I wish Cody would talk about how he got screwed at WrestleMania.’ I’m thinking, that’s not the way to do it, I’d be kicking my own ass. No. The story is unfinished. It is. I wanted to move and try to get back to finishing it. That’s where I was at. I quickly didn’t get over it, it’s not a pain you get over, but I quickly was able to ‘chin up’ and move on to the next thing. Coming to Raw was really tough for me, from a character standpoint and a human standpoint. Very tough,

Reigns has not defended the title since his victory at WrestleMania 39. At today’s Money In The Bank premium live event Rhodes defeated Dominiky Mysterio in singles-action. You can check out the full results to the show here, or watch the American Nightmare’s full interview with Helwani below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)