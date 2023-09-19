MJF is ready to face Samoa Joe.

The AEW World Champion will be defending his title against the King of Television at tomorrow evening’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Salt of the Earth hyped up the bout today by posting on social media about how dominant of a wrestler Joe has been and how impossible it may be to defeat him.

Tomorrow I go to war against a first ballot hall of famer. One of the greatest big men in the history of our sport. A man as intelligent as he is deadly. Beating Samoa Joe at 100% is nearly impossible. Tomorrow I’ll be wrestling injured. But I won’t be in there alone. I’ll be wrestling for The AEW fans. I’ll be wrestling for my fellow New Yorkers. I’ll be wrestling for my brother Adam. I’ll be wrestling to defend the grandest prize of em all, The Triple B. most of all I’ll be wrestling for this kid with a dream who promised himself he was done being pushed around.

MJF and Joe’s rivalry began back at AEW All Out, when Joe shoved the world champion shortly after his opening tag team match, a nod back to when Joe shoved him as an extra on NXT. Joe, who is the current ROH Television Champion, would earn the title opportunity by winning the Grand Slam Eliminator tournament. Check out MJF’s post below.