As noted, one of the changes at Monday’s RAW in Salt Lake City saw officials remove Tegan Nox from a title match with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Natalya ended up losing to Lynch, while Nox took Natalya’s spot on the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings, in a match against Xia Li. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers.

In an update, a report from insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that the change was made due to a decision made by the WWE creative team, and this was a positive.

It was noted that Natalya was moved to the RAW title match as a token of appreciation for her recent hard work. Lynch wanted to defend against Nox but officials felt like it was not the right move.

There’s no word yet on when this might happen, but it was indicated that Nox vs. Lynch will still happen at some point.

Furthermore, Fightful Select also reports that Lynch pushed for Nox to get the match on RAW, but plans changed about 10 minutes before the doors opened at the arena. It was noted that Lynch and Nox already had their match laid out, and it was to be produced by Tyson Kidd. It was also said that as of now, there’s optimistic hope that Lynch’s “Open Challenge” will continue, but there’s no guarantee of that.

The change at RAW comes after it was reported that Natalya was heavily praised within WWE for stepping up and pulling double duty at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India earlier this month. Lynch was unable to make the show due to a passport issue, so Natalya replaced her in a match with Zoey Stark, and later wrestled WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley that same night.

