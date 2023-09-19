Monday’s RAW saw Becky Lynch make her first defense of the WWE NXT Women’s Title as she retained over Natalya. PWInsider notes that the original plan called for Lynch to defend against Tegan Nox.

Natalya was scheduled to face Xia Li in the WWE Main Event tapings held before RAW, but they ended up going with Nox vs. Li. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers.

As noted, NXT’s Dragon Lee had a showdown with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio on this week’s RAW, to set up a title match between the two next Monday night. Word from RAW is that Lee was brought in as part of the strategy to raise the profile of NXT across RAW and SmackDown in hopes of bringing new fans to Tuesday nights.

The first RAW match of the night this week saw Cody Rhodes defeat Mysterio in a non-title match. Original plans called for the Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match to go on next, before Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar, but they decided to move Nakamura vs. Ricochet to later in the show. Word from backstage is that this was done to push more star-power to the later segments as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would also be involved.

