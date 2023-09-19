Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Pat McAfee making his surprise return. He was interrupted by Austin Theory, who was then interrupted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in another surprise appearance. The segment ended with Theory taking The People’s Elbow from Rock, then McAfee.

Rock and McAfee were in town for the Colorado vs. Colorado State college football game, and Rock made a live appearance on McAfee’s show earlier that day at Folsom Field in Boulder, around 30 minutes from the Ball Arena in Denver, where WWE was. McAfee discussed the appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week and revealed how quick it happened.

“Got there 5:34 local time cause traffic from Boulder to Denver was not great,” McAfee revealed. “The show starts 6 local time. A lot of people are talking about, ‘How long did everything come together?’ It’s like, real quick, everything came together real, real quick.”

McAfee continued, “What an honor to be back there. Absolute honor to be back. Great to see everybody. I thank them mightily for the opportunity to do that.”

McAfee also commented on how Denver reacted to The Great One’s return.

“That’s Attitude Era, that’s way back in the day,” McAfee said. “The Rock hadn’t been back in four years. This Denver crowd was loud to begin with, like, when I went out there, I heard em, I’m like, ‘This is a louder crowd than it normally is.’ What a night, dude. I’m so thankful that I was even asked to be apart of that.”

Rock responded to McAfee’s comments on X/Twitter and recalled how they had each side of the arena taking turns in insulting Theory.

“Honor was mine as well @PatMcAfeeShow [tumbler glass emoji] Helluva Friday we had. Chopped it up with you and the boys Friday morning on your show (and drank tequila) and Friday night we rock the house in Denver. ‘You are..’ ‘An asshole..’ for 10min straight [laughing emoji] [fist emoji] @wwe,” he wrote.

Honor was mine as well @PatMcAfeeShow 🥃

Helluva Friday we had.

Chopped it up with you and the boys Friday morning on your show (and drank tequila) and Friday night we rock the house in Denver.

“You are..” “An asshole..” for 10min straight 😄👊🏾 @wwe https://t.co/UXlQ3An85Q — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 18, 2023

