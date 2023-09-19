Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is being removed from two upcoming action figure lines from Mattel. While the toy maker is giving the Rotunda family space at this time, they do plan to celebrate Wyatt and his legacy in future lines.

We just received the following Bray Wyatt WWE Figure update from Mattel. We’ve had to adjust two waves of upcoming WWE Figures due to the unfortunate passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. We’ll be offering the performer’s family some space at this time, but in partnership with WWE, we look forward to celebrating this amazing Superstar and his legacy in future lines to come. Bray will be removed from the following waves: WWE Elite Collection Greatest Hits 3 WWE Ultimate Edition Wave 20 Ringside Note: Refunds will be issued to all affected customers.



Wyatt unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 on August 24.



