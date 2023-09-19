Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about who he would pick as his top star if he ran a promotion today. Here is what he had to say:

“Cody. And I say that and not because I like Cody personally, which I do not because. I have nothing but the ultimate respect for Cody’s dad, Dusty, which I do. Dusty’s wife, Michelle, is very friendly with her. It’s not any of that. But if you take it. Just look at what Cody represents. See what he’s doing in public. He is handling being the face of that company because he’s not really technically yet, but he might as well be. Cody is. 100% on top of his game at every element of the industry that matters the most. And if I had to put all of my eggs in one basket. I’d have a basket of Cody Rhodes eggs. That’s it. That sounded weird. But, you know, move.”

