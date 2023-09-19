Three matches and one segment have been announced for next Monday’s WWE RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

In a Payback rematch, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will look to regain gold as they challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Another member of The Judgment Day will defend next week as Dominik Mysterio defends his WWE NXT North American Title against Dragon Lee. Lee had a showdown with Mysterio on this week’s RAW. Next week’s title match will come days before Mysterio defends against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy.

This week’s RAW saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins declare that Shinsuke Nakamura can pick any time, place and stipulation for their next title match. This came after Nakamura attacked Rollins again. Nakamura will respond to Rollins next week.

Bronson Reed vs. Otis was also announced for next week’s RAW. Reed defeated Chad Gable on this week’s RAW.

