Rhea Ripley has a dream wrestling list, and two of WWE’s biggest legends are right at the top of it.

The current reigning women’s champion spoke about this list during a recent interview with Sportskeeda. The Eradicator surprisingly named Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio as her two dream picks.

I got a lot of male dream opponents. Obviously I would love to beat some sense into Dom’s deadbeat father. I think me versus Rey Mysterio would be absolutely amazing, and I would put him in his place. Then there’s also Edge. I would love to face Edge. He was the leader of The Judgment Day at one point, and Mami don’t like getting bosses around by anyone. I don’t like feeling like I have someone in charge, and that’s why The Judgment Day works so well now. So I still have a lot of pent-up aggression against Edge that I would love to get out. But then there’s one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that’s Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I can get RKO’ed because I keep sticking my business in the men’s business. ‘Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men, they can’t hit her back.’ They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami’s always on top.

In a separate interview, Ripley spoke about potentially facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)