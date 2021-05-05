During his interview with Yahoo Sports, MJF spoke out on why he doesn’t want to be looked at as being “great for his age”. Here’s what he had to say:

It is a constant chip on my shoulder because people like to say ‘He’s great for 25. Deep down I know that that means. It’s a crutch. Realistically, if I came into this industry and I was 30, or whatever age people deemed ‘normal,’ they’d be saying I was great or even the best. But because of the fact that I am 25, because of ageism, you don’t hear that.

Credit: Yahoo Sports.