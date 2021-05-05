The legendary Ric Flair took to Twitter earlier today to send warm wishes to his longtime friend, retired Chicago Bear and former WCW wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who recently announced a severe battle with ALS. The Nature Boy writes, “Let Me Hear The Biggest WOOOOO For Mongo On This WOOOOO Wednesday! Keep On Fighting The Fight My Friend!”

AEW star Dustin Rhodes was also active on Twitter today alerting fans that he received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine. The Natural writes, “Fully vaccinated! Oh shit!! Gonna grow a third arm.”