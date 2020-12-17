MLW Fusion Results 12/16/20

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: LA Park Jr. w/Los Parks vs. Bu Ku Dao w/TJ Perkins

Park tells Dao to look in the other direction. Park kicks the left hamstring of Dao. Park punches Dao in the back. Park repeatedly stomps on Dao’s chest. LA Park Sr is putting the boots to Dao on the outside. LA Park sends Dao face first into the steel ring post. The referee is trying to calm down Perkins. Park continues to stomps on Dao’s chest. Dao shoves Park. OverHand Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Park with a Spinning Back Kick. Park dumps Dao out of the ring. Park lands The Suicide Dive. Hijo De La Park attacks Dao behind the referee’s back. Hijo rolls Dao back into the ring.

Park goes into the cover for a one count. Park with the irish whip. Dao side steps Park into the turnbuckles. Dao with a RoundHouse Kick. Dao with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dao follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Park ducks a clothesline from Dao. Park with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Dao reverses out of the irish whip from Park. Park hits The Alabama Slam for a two count. Dao ducks a clothesline from Park. Dao connects with The Spinning FlatLiner for a two count. Park shoves Dao. Park blocks a punch from Dao. Park goes for The HammerLock DDT, but Dao counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bu Ku Dao via Pinfall

Second Match: Mads Krugger vs. Ben Heavy & Daniel Starling In A Two On One Handicap Match

Krugger with a southpaw haymaker. Krugger uses Starling as a weapon. Krugger with a Running PowerSlam into Heavy. Krugger connects with The Full Nelson Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, The Sentai Death Squad puts Heavy and Starling into separate body bags.

Winner: Mads Krugger via Pinfall

– MLW’s Kings Of Colosseum PPV will take place on January 6th. The event will be available for free on YouTube.

– Myron Reed will put his MLW World Middleweight Championship on the line against Lio Rush.

– Alexander Hammerstone will put his MLW Open Weight Championship on the line against Mads Krugger.

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Mads Krugger

9.) Calvin Tankman

8.) Richard Holliday

7.) Laredo Kid

6.) ACH

5.) Myron Reed

4.) LA Park

3.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

2.) Low Ki

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Third Match: ACH vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Violence Is Forever In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 Opera Cup Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Lawlor rolls ACH over for a two count. Lawlor taunts ACH. ACH grabs the left leg of Lawlor. ACH with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. ACH applies a leg lock. Rollup Exchange. ACH denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. ACH backs Lawlor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. ACH applies a side headlock. Lawlor with a rollup for a two count. Lawlor backs ACH into the ropes. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of ACH. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Lawlor whips ACH across the ring. ACH drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle. ACH grabs a side headlock. Lawlor wraps his legs around ACH’s neck. ACH floats over into the side headlock.

Lawlor whips ACH across the ring. Lawlor drops down on the canvas. Lawlor leapfrogs over. ACH with a Counter Hip Toss for a two count. Lawlor regroups in the corner. Lawlor delivers a gut punch. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor kicks ACH in the gut. Lawlor is mauling ACH in the corner. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. ACH denies the double wrist lock. Lawlor with clubbing elbow smashes. Lawlor rolls ACH over for a two count. ACH cartwheels out of the irish whip from Lawlor. ACH dropkicks Lawlor. ACH unloads two knife edge chops. ACH whips Lawlor across the ring. ACH applies the abdominal stretch. ACH with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. ACH kicks Lawlor in the chest. ACH delivers his combination offense. ACH whips Lawlor across the ring. ACH with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. ACH repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s back. ACH with clubbing blows to Lawlor’s back.

ACH goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Lawlor counters with a Back Body Drop. Lawlor with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. ACH grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with a Running Boot. Lawlor gets ACH tied up in the ropes. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor applies a front face lock. ACH with a shoulder block. ACH with a SlingShot Sunset Flip for a two count. Lawlor scores the elbow knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor blocks a boot from ACH. ACH negates The Rear Naked Choke. ACH sweeps out the legs of Lawlor. Lawlor avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. ACH with a flurry of rollups. ACH kicks Lawlor in the face. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH thrust kicks the midsection of Lawlor. ACH nails Lawlor with The Hook Kick. ACH connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. ACH goes for The 450 Splash, but Lawlor gets his knees up in the air. Lawlor with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

