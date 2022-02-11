MLW Fusion Results 2/10/22

Gilley’s

Dallas, Texas

First Match: King Muertes (c) vs. Richard Holliday For The Caribbean Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Chop Exchange. Muertes with a straight right hand. Holliday slaps Muertes in the face. Holliday tells Muertes to bring it. Double Shoulder Block. Muertes tugs on Holliday’s hair. Holliday ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Muertes with a blistering chop. Muertes with a corner clothesline. Muertes poses for the crowd. Holliday decks Muertes with a back elbow smash. Holliday kicks Muertes in the face. Holliday with a short-arm clothesline. Holliday kicks Muertes in the gut. Muertes sends Holliday to the corner. Holliday dives over Muertes. Holliday ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Holliday scores the elbow knockdown. Holliday bodyslams Muertes for a two count.

Holliday stomps on Muerte’s face. Holliday dives over Muertes. Muertes Spears Holliday. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound. Muertes repeatedly stomps on Holliday’s chest. Muertes is choking Holliday with his boot. Muertes catapults Holliday throat first into the bottom rope. Muertes drops Holliday with The DDT. Muertes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Muertes repeatedly drives his knee into Holliday’s back. Muertes repeatedly slams Holliday’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Muertes with a corner spear. Both guys take visits to the ring post. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Muertes sits up. Holliday unloads a flurry of strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Muertes.

Muertes whips Holliday across the ring. Holliday ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Holliday with a diving clothesline. Muertes fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Holliday side steps Muertes into the turnbuckles. Holliday rolls Muertes over for a two count. Holliday hits The Draping DDT for a one count. Muertes denies The Vertcial Suplex. Muertes Powerslams Holliday for a two count. Muertes with a knife edge chop. Muertes sends Holliday chest first into the turnbuckles. Muertes drops Holliday with The Backstabber for a two count. Muertes goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Holliday counters with 2008. Alexander Hammerstone gets attacked by Duran’s henchman in the backstage. Holliday dropkicks one of the henchman. Muertes connects with The Straight To Hell on the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Caribbean Champion, King Muertes via Pinfall

Second Match: EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon

Kwon dropkicks Nduka before the bell rings. Nduka is pissed. Kwon with a straight right hand. Kwon kicks the left hamstring of Nduka. Kwon nails Nduka with a throat thrust. Kwon with clubbing mid-kicks. Nduka uppercuts Kwon. Nduka blocks a boot from Known. Nduka with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Nduka plays to the crowd. Nduka with a Spinning Face Plant. Nduka delivers The Oklahoma Stampede.

Nduka with a Running Powerslam. Kwon kicks Nduka in the face. Nduka punches Kwon in the back. Nduka connects with The Verdict to pickup the victory. After the match, Kwon calls out Jacob Fatu. Fatu and Kwon starts brawling on the stage. Fatu uppercuts Kwon. Kwon SuperKicks Fatu. Fatu with The Spinning Uranage Slam. Fatu delivers The Running Stinkface. Fatu brings a table into the ring. Fatu puts Kwon through the table with The Flying Splash.

Winner: EJ Nduka via Pinfall

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Pagano In A Falls Count Anywhere Match For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Pagano avoids The Hammerstone. Hammerstone blocks The Spinning Heel Kick. Pagano grabs the right leg of Hammerstone. Pagano ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Pagano applies The Full Nelson Lock. Pagano transitions into a wrist lock. Pagano clotheslines Hammerstone. Pagano with a chop/jab combination. Hammerstone answers with The Pump Kick. Hammerstone sends Pagano to the corner. Pagano ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Pagano with a Hip Toss. Pagano kicks Hammerstone in the chest. Pagano kicks the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Pagano with a shoulder block. Pagano punches Hammerstone. Pagano bodyslams Hammerstone. Pagano brings a trash can into the ring. Pagano with a straight right hand. Pagano with a blistering chop. Pagano goes for The Trash Can MoonSault, but Hammerstone ducks out of the way. Hammerstone PowerBombs Pagano on the trash can. Hammerstone dumps Pagano out of the ring.

Hammerstone attacks Pagano with a trash can lid. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Pagano kicks the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Hammerstone whips Pagano into a broken car hood for a two count. Pagano scores a right jab. Pagano is picking Hammerstone appart. Hammerstone hits Pagano with a plunge. Hammerstone with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Pagano with another haymaker. Pagano slams Hammerstone’s head on the apron. Pagano with a basement dropkick. Pagano is throwing haymakers at Hammerstone. Pagano uses the plunge as a weapon. Hammerstone with two haymakers. Pagano drives Hammerstone back first into the steel pole. Hammerstone kicks Pagano in the gut. Hammerstone punches Pagano in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Pagano. Pagano with a running clothesline. Pagano grabs a collection of skewers. Pagano and Hammerstone starts brawling in the backstage area. Hammerstone bodyslams Pagano on the floor for a two count. Pagano with a knee smash for a two count.

Pagano stabs Hammerstone with the skewers. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Pagano still has the skewers in his hands. Pagano kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Hammerstone. Hammerstone delivers the low blow. Hammerstone tees off on Pagano. Hammerstone jams the skewers into Pagano’s forehead. Hammerstone with a Running Lariat for a two count. Pagano with two haymakers. Pagano reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Pagano with a flying forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Pagano with a Rolling Cannonball Senton. Pagano with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Pagano sends Hammerstone to the corner. Hammerstone dives over Pagano. Hammerstone uppercuts Pagano. Hammerstone drops Pagano with The Burning Hammer for a two count. Hammerstone places a table in the corner. Hammerstone has complete control of the match. Hammerstone plays to the crowd.

Hammerstone drives the chair into Pagano’s ribs. Pagano with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Pagano hits The Heat Seeker on the chair for a two count. Pagano with a Chair Assisted Enzuigiri. Pagano kicks Hammerstone in the face. Pagano with The Chair Assisted CodeBreaker for a two count. Pagano dumps Hammerstone out of the ring. Pagano has Hammerstone sitting on the chair at ringside. Pagano goes for a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes, but Hammerstone ducks out of the way. Hammerstone hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hammerstone delivers The Missile Dropkick. Duran’s Henchman starts running interference. Pagano breaks a piece of table over Hammerstone’s head. Richard Holliday attacks the henchman with a baseball bat. Hammerstone kicks Pagano in the gut. Hammerstone connects with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Alicia Atout delivers a low blow with the microphone. Holliday with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Holliday transitions into a ground and pound attack. Holliday viciously attacks Hammerstone with the baseball bat. Atout slaps Hammerstone in the face. Holliday poses with the MLW World Title. Holliday proceeds to make out with Atout to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

