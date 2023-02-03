MLW Fusion Results 2/2/23

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: Matt Striker & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

Finau HeadButts Guido before the bell rings. Jaz ducks a clothesline from Anoai. Jaz with two dropkicks. Anoai uppercuts Jaz. Swat Team with a Double Body Block. Finau with a Running Hip Attack to Guido. Anoai follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. The FBI regroups on the outside. Jaz with a forearm smash. Anoai reverses out of the irish whip from Jaz. Jaz slips over Anoai’s back. Jaz with a Release German Suplex. Jaz tags in Guido. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double Elbow Drop for a two count.

Guido with a basement dropkick for a two count. Guido chops Anoai. Anoai reverses out of the irish whip from Guido. Guido kicks Anoai in the gut. Anoai yanks Guido off the top turnbuckle. Finau and Jaz are tagged in. Finau with two clotheslines. Finau with a double handed chop. Finau follows that with a Side Walk Slam. Finau is fired up. Finau tags in Anoai. Jaz decks Finau with a back elbow smash. Finau catches Jaz in mid-air. Finau with a Double Samoan Drop. Anoai connects with The Polynesian Plunge to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Samoan SWAT Team via Pinfall

– The Alexander Hammerstone/EJ Nduka Title Match will take place on the debut of MLW Underground on Reelz.

Second Match: Dr. Dax vs. Vinny Pacifico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dax shoves Pacifico into the canvas. Pacifico with a waist lock go-behind. Dax with a hip smash. Pacifico dodges The Big Boot. Pacifico with three overhand chops. Pacifico with a chop/forearm combination. Dax launches Pacifico to the corner. Dax levels Pacifico with The Body Avalanche. Dax whips Pacifico across the ring. Dax with a Lariat. Dax with a Running Splash. Pacifico side steps Dax into the turnbuckles. Pacifico with Two Running Uppercuts. Side Step Display. Pacifico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Pacifico ducks a clothesline from Dax. Pacifico dropkicks Dax. Dax connects with The Pop Up Saito Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dr. Dax via Pinfall

Third Match: Lince Dorado, Microman and La Estrella vs. Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro and AZTECA 31 w/Cesar Duran In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

La Estrella and Delirious will start things off. Estrella side steps the double leg pick from Delirious. Estrella cartwheels around Delirious. Delirious with two waist lock takedowns. Delirious with a side headlock takeover. Estrella answers with the headscissors escape. Estrella with a Spinning Back Kick. Delirious reverses out of the irish whip from Estrella. Estrella dives over Delirious. Estrella ducks under two clotheslines from Delirious. Estrella with a Headscissors Takeover. Delirious regroups on the outside. Dorado and Azteca are tagged in. Dorado uppercuts Azteca. Hammerlock Exchange. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Azteca. Dorado chops Azteca. Azteca reverses out of the irish whip from Dorado. Dorado with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Dorado blocks a flurry of strikes from Azteca. Dorado with a Hurricanrana. Dorado with a Running Splash for a two count. Team Dorado has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Dorado tags in Microman. Negro lunges over Microman. Negro sweeps out the legs of Microman. Negro repeatedly stomps on Microman’s back. Microman with an arm-drag. Negro answers with another leg sweep. Microman with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Microman sends Azteca tumbling to the floor. Stereo Suicide Dives. Delirious drops Microman with The Big Boot. Delirious blasts Estrella off the ring apron. Azteca grabs Microman from behind. Delirious and Azteca are lighting up Microman’s chest. Microman kicks Delirious in the face. Microman with a flurry of chops. Microman with a Double Bulldog. Stereo Crossbody Blocks for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Delirious holds onto the ropes. Delirious kicks Estrella in the chest. Delirious shoves Dorado into Estrella. Estrella starts shoving Dorado. Estrella walks out on Dorado and Microman. Delirious with a cross chop. Delirious stomps on the left foot of Dorado. Delirious applies The Boston Crab. Azteca transitions into a Camel Clutch. Double Basement Dropkick. Negro repeatedly stomps on Dorado’s chest.

Delirious hammers down on the back of Dorado’s neck. Delirious tags in Negro. Drop Toe Hold/SpringBoard Leg Drop/Running Elbow Drop Combination. Assisted Splash for a two count. Negro applies a rear chin lock. Negro is putting the boots to Dorado. Dorado is displaying his fighting spirit. Delirious stops Dorado in his tracks. Delirious starts smothering Dorado. Azteca Lucha is cutting the ring in half. Delirious with a knife edge chop. Delirious kicks Dorado in the gut. Dorado decks Negro with a back elbow smash. Dorado with two toe kicks. Double Irish Whip. Dorado with a Handspring Kick to Negro. Dorado hits The Double Golden Rewind. Dorado tags in Microman. Microman with Two Arm-Drags. Microman with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Microman crawls under Delirious legs. Microman with two foot stomps. Microman with a Diving HeadButt. Microman dropkicks the left knee of Azteca. Microman drops Azteca with a Spinning DDT. Microman with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Dorado connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lince Dorado, Microman and La Estrella via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 346 of The Hoots Podcast