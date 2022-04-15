MLW Fusion Results 4/14/22

Gilley’s Live

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. Matt Cross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins applies a side headlock. Cross whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins drops Cross with a shoulder tackle. Cross drops down on the canvas. Perkins with a deep arm-drag. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Cross fights out of the mount position. Cross applies a wrist lock. Perkins with a single leg takedown for a one count. Cross sweeps out the legs of Perkins for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takeover. Cross answers with a headscissors neck lock. Perkins pops back to a vertical base. Cross avoids The PK. Cross rolls Perkins for a one count. Cross ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Cross with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cross with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cross follows that with The Slingshot Pescado.

Cross plays to the crowd. Cross rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins knocks Cross off the top turnbuckle. Perkins stomps on the left hand of Cross. Perkins rams his boot across Cross face. Perkins with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Perkins poses for the crowd. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Cross with a chop/forearm combination. Cross whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins slides under Cross. Perkins applies The Boston Crab. Perkins cranks on the right shoulder of Cross for a two count. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Cross. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins nails Cross with The Face Wash. Cross lands The Suicide Dive. Cross rolls Perkins back into the ring. Cross dives over Perkins. Cross with two clotheslines. Cross with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Cross follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block.

Cross ascends to the top turnbuckle. Cross denies The SuperPlex. Cross sends Perkins chest first into the canvas. Cross with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins SuperKicks Cross. Cross answers with The Pump Kick. Perkins dives over Cross. Perkins hits The Tornado DDT. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Cross with The Rolling Elbow. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins blocks The Pump Kick. Perkins with a Leg Capture Belly to Back Suplex. Perkins drags Cross to the corner. Cross avoids The Swanton Bomb. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins connects with The Cobra Twist Driver for a two count. Cross denies The Detonation Kick. Cross rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Cross lands back on his feet. Cross drops Perkins with The Handspring Cutter. Cross plants Perkins with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cross via Pinfall

– Hernandez joins 5150 and lays out The Von Erichs.

– Next week at MLW Intimidation Games, Alexander Hammerstone will put his MLW World Heavyweight Title on the line against Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu.

– Taya Valkyrie will make her MLW Return at MLW Kings Of Colosseum on May 13th in Philadelphia.

– Jacob Fatu gets into a confrontation with Cesar Duran.

– Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout Vignette.

Second Match: Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead w/Gangrel and Dr. Dax

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holidead shoves McKenzie into the canvas. Strong lockup. Holidead backs McKenzie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Holidead with a double handed chop. McKenzie rolls under a clothesline from Holidead. McKenzie with a knife edge chop. McKenzie ducks a clothesline from Holidead. McKenzie rolls Holidead over for a one count. McKenzie kicks Holidead out of the ring. McKenzie wipes out Dr. Dax with a Flying Crossbody Block. Holidead catches McKenzie in mid-air. Holidead drives McKenzie head first into two turnbuckle pads. Holidead drops McKenzie with The Samoan Drop. Holidead starts choking McKenzie. Holidead bites McKenzie’s forehead. Holidead repeatedly stomps on McKenzie’s chest.

Holidead decks McKenzie with a back elbow smash. Holidead sends McKenzie to the corner. McKenzie kicks Holidead in the face. McKenzie with a Hurricanrana. Holidead responds with The Big Boot. Holidead is putting the boots to McKenzie. Holidead gets McKenzie tied up in the tree of woe. Holidead repeatedly stomps on the midsection of McKenzie. Holidead is choking McKenzie with her boot. Dax attacks McKenzie behind the referee’s back. Holidead with a basement dropkick. McKenzie avoids The Running Boot. McKenize kicks Holidead in the gut. McKenzie with clubbing mid-kicks. Holidead denies The Shazztastic Stunner. Holidead nails McKenzie with The Swinging Flatliner for a two count. McKenzie fights out of the fireman’s carry position. McKenzie sends Holidead into the ropes. Holidead kicks McKenzie in the face. Holidead connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Holidead via Pinfall

Third Match: Alex Kane (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King vs. Juicy Finau In A Fatal Five Way Match For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Calvin Tankman joins the commentary team for this match. Finau clotheslines Kane after the bell rings. Finau powers out of the three on one attack. Finau Powerslams ACH. Finau HeadButts King. Finau with a Press Slam to Reed. Double Dropkick. King with a running forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Finau catches King in mid-air. Double SuperKick. King kicks ACH in the gut. King runs into Reed. Reed drops down on the canvas. Double Leapfrog. King with a Headscissors Takeover. Reed with a Running Hurricanrana. ACH slides under Reed. ACH with The Hurricanrana for a one count. King kicks ACH in the chest. King blocks The Pump Kick. Reed leapfrogs over King. King kicks the right hamstring of Reed.

King with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Finau catches Reed in mid-air. ACH lands Two Suicide Dives. ACH has complete control of the match during the commercial break. ACH ducks a clothesline from Kane. ACH with a Windmill Kick. ACH with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. ACH with a Pumphandle Ushigoroshi for a two count. ACH with forearm shivers. ACH blasts Finau with a knife edge chop. ACH ducks a clothesline from Finau. Reed SuperKicks Finau. Finau with a Double Samoan Drop. A mystery person throws Reed into the steel barricade. Kane blocks The Pump Kick. Kane with a DDT. Kane connects with a Release Leg Capture Suplex. Kane makes King tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Kane and Thomas gets into a confrontation with Tankman and EJ Ndua. Kane attacks Tankman with a steel chair to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane via Submission

