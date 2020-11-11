-Major League Wrestling will be airing new episodes of Fusion beginning next Wednesday, November 18th. These are the first shows since the company went on hiatus due to COVID-19. The promotion’s retro show, MLW Underground, will not be completely going away as there are plans for it to have a future on beIN Sport.

-The legendary Kevin Von Erich will be playing a larger mentor role in the Restart, with reports comparing him to the older Luke Skywalker in the latest Star Wars films.

-MLW’s new broadcast partner IWA Puerto Rico is pushing for current Caribbean champion Richard Holliday to defend the title in Puerto Rico against Savio Vega. The two have been feuding since the end of last year.

(H/T PW Insider)