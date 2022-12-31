Molly Holly is a WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWE Women’s Champion.

She was a worthy Hall Of Famer, but she kept her induction speech short and explained why during a “K&S WrestleFest” appearance.

”They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more like the Academy Awards, to follow suit of what pop culture expects from award ceremonies,” she said. “Plus, people’s attention spans are shorter, so they just wanted shorter speeches to reflect what other award shows do.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc