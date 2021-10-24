Tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view featured a call your shot gauntlet match, which featured several surprise entrants including NJPW’s Rocky Romero, AAA’s Laredo Kid, the legendary Melina, and in a most shocking return, former WCW star The Demon.
The final two members of the gauntlet were Matt Cardona and Moose, with Moose picking up the victory to earn a future opportunity at any title in the company.
