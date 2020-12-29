The tributes to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) continued during this week’s WWE RAW episode, past the opening.

As noted earlier at this link, the final RAW of 2020 opened with a graphic in memory of Lee, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. The opening segment then saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre pay tribute to Lee by using his two catchphrases to kick off his promo. He said, “It’s Monday, you know what that means… yeah, yeah, yeah.”

The Superstars continued when Xavier Woods wore an armband with “BRODIE” on it for the eight-man match that saw The New Day, Riddle and Jeff Hardy defeat The Hurt Business. Woods also paid tribute by doing Lee’s discus clothesline to RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander, and doing some of his mannerisms.

Woods tweeted a photo of his “BRODIE” armband and wrote, “Love you man”

Tom Phillips pointed out Woods’ clothesline tribute on commentary by saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Phillips also used the “It’s Monday, you know what that means…” line to kick things off.

Alexa Bliss later used the “Yeah, yeah, yeah” line during her “Alexa’s Playground” segment with Randy Orton.

You can click here for our earlier post on the tributes from WWE and McIntyre. Below are the related tributes mentioned above:

Love you man pic.twitter.com/lSCjXbYmUT — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 29, 2020

Alexa Bliss with a nice tribute to Brodie Lee tonight. “Yeah Yeah Yeah” Retweet#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ks8VzXJmCo — gautam gada (@maqbool_informr) December 29, 2020

Also Tom Phillips gives another tribute to Luke Harper “It’s Monday Night and you know what that means “#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iDlmwErIXq — ⚡️⚡️ (@The_Killswitch5) December 29, 2020

