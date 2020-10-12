According to Fightful Select, Ben Carter is being pursued by more than one company right now. As we reported last week, via Fightul, Carter is being considered by Impact, AEW, and NXT UK. In an update, NXT UK has made a “major play” to sign Carter to their brand.

Carter told Fightful that his UK residence affected his working relationship with Ring of Honor and getting paid. Working for NXT UK would remove all his current obstacles and wouldn’t require him to work far from his home. Fightful noted that an agreement has not been reached between the two sides, yet.